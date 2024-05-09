Mondays, May 13 and 20 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream Season 2 now with KPBS Passport!

Following the success of Part 1 of ISLANDS OF THE PACIFIC, Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) continues on his epic journey across the Pacific. This season, Martin travels to Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, and Micronesia.

Your web browser is not supported MARTIN CLUNES: ISLANDS OF THE PACIFIC: Season 2 Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 “Papau New Guinea” Monday, May 13 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Martin travels to Papua New Guinea and lives amongst the subsistence farmers of the Trobriand Islands. There, he plays their favorite game – cricket! Next, he visits the volcanic island of New Britain. Both are a reminder of the fragility of island existence in this part of the Pacific Ocean.

Buffalo Pictures/All3Media International / APT Martin Clunes with a family in Papua New Guinea

Episode 2 “The Philippines” Monday, May 20 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV (encore Wednesday, May 22 at 11 p.m.) - Martin explores the Philippines, from Manila’s jeepneys and bamboo bikes, Catholic fiestas and family feasts, to remote tribal burials, rice god rituals, meeting chocolate heroes, shamans and witches, to spotting cuddly tarsiers and pulsing fireflies.

Buffalo Pictures/All3Media International / APT Martin Clunes with Chris Adizas in Jeepney, Manila

Episode 3 “Micronesia” Stream now with KPBS Passport! - Martin travels to Guam to see the effect of invasive species on remote islands; discovering animals and humans driven to the edge of extinction. In Palau, he meets the endangered Hawksbill Turtle and rare Dugong, learning more about this tiny island’s work in world-leading marine conservation.

Watch On Your Schedule: Season 2 is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Buffalo Pictures/All3Media International / APT Papua New Guinea (Trobriand Islands)

Distributed by American Public Television