Snapshots Of Confinement

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 9, 2024 at 3:32 PM PDT
During World War II, the US government initially imposed policies that limited the use of cameras by Japanese Americans in the confinement sites, while simultaneously utilizing photography for propaganda. Despite the ban, Japanese American families found ways to document their lives. The photo albums reveal stories of community and resilience, transforming how this history is understood today.

Premieres Monday, May 13, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

“Snapshots Of Confinement” delves into the strength of Japanese Americans during World War II and their efforts to preserve a sense of normalcy amidst discrimination and isolation during incarceration. Personal photographs and first-hand stories reveal these historical moments behind the photos. Maintained through collaborative sharing and curation of photo albums, these documents serve as a historical record of family narratives of life in the camps.

Watch On Your Schedule: The film is available to stream now with the PBS App prior to the film’s broadcast on Monday, May 13 at 11 p.m.

Credits: Supported in part by funding provided by the State of California, administered by the California State Library, the 60-minute documentary is a PBS SoCal co-production with Esteban Gomez and Whitney Peterson.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
