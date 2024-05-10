Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Discover the art of creating stunning indoor greenery with acclaimed plant influencer, author, and interior stylist Hilton Carter in “Living Wild: Plant-spiration With Hilton Carter.” With his infectious joy and passion for plants, honed creativity, and plant-filled wisdom, Carter provides a wondrous opportunity to delve deeper into the world of plants. With his best tips for plant care and design — from propagation to placement to color scheming and patterning — Carter challenges viewers to look at houseplants at an artistic level to help design rooms that seamlessly come together for a comforting, beautiful and intimate home space.

SNEAK PEEK: Living Wild: Plant-spiration with Hilton Carte

Carter realized his true calling during a stint in advertising and is now the renowned author of four books. He draws on his plant-care expertise to inspire others to embrace the beauty of verdure in their own home or workspaces.

“I’m so grateful to PBS for the opportunity to bring my passion and home-grown knowledge to viewers,” Carter said. “It’s been my passion to share my artistry of plant styling and how making the right design choices with plants can transform a space while also bringing a sense of contentment and happiness.”

Carter maintains that bringing plants into the home has numerous benefits. Greenery sets the tone for the home, giving space life and creating true connections to nature. He says one of the greatest benefits plants provide is the pride one receives in caring for them.

“There’s something so special about knowing you are the reason a plant flourishes,” Carter said. “Plants are living, breathing members of your family. They speak to you through variations in their foliage, and if you learn how to listen to them, you’ll enjoy seeing your flora grow and thrive.”

Hilton Carter © CICO Books / PBS Hilton Carter, "Living Wild: Plant-spiration with Hilton Carter"

Carter’s home is a lush indoor garden of sculptural greenery with more than 280 plants purposefully placed. He takes viewers on an inspiring “plant parenthood” journey and, through his expert advice, makes plant design easier to achieve. He offers the reasoning behind his designs and decisions, and offers viewers a peek inside the home of other inspiring plant parents. He stresses how the quality of light is important to plant rearing and punctuates the power of color and texture, suggesting contrasting textures and patterns to help support other natural materials in the home.

Carter shares essential plant-care tips, including when and how to repot a plant, best practices on plant propagation, how to show off statement plants regardless of a home’s style, and so much more. Carter hopes viewers will enjoy their journey of plant-parenthood and experience the joy of caring for their greenery. He emphasizes that even one well-placed and cared for plant can make a world of difference.

Hilton Carter on Instagram

Detroit Public TV / PBS Hilton Carter, "Living Wild: Plant-spiration with Hilton Carter"

This program is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Presented and produced by Detroit Public Television