Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. + Encore at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

After a hugely successful 60-city world reunion tour, Culture Club, the iconic multi-platinum-selling 80s pop legends, returned to London in 2016 for a special hometown show, Live at Wembley. All four original band members — Boy George, Roy Hay, Mikey Craig and Jon Moss — performed for the sold-out concert at Wembley Arena, backed by an explosive horn section and mind-blowing backup soul singers.

Culture Club - Live At Wembley 2016

Produced by award-winning producer Barry Summers of Rock Fuel Media, this once-in-a-lifetime concert film shows how Culture Club's unique blend of pop, soul and reggae styles resonate with fans 35 years later. Boy George commands the catwalk with his masterful charm and smooth, soulful voice, performing the band’s iconic hits, like “Karma Chameleon,” “Black Money,” “It’s a Miracle,” “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me,” “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya,” “Church of the Poison Mind,” and “Miss Me Blind.”

Rock Fuel / PBS Boy George of Culture Club performing at Wembley in London in 2016.

