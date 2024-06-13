Fridays at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + PBS App

Jeffrey Goldberg is the new moderator of WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC. Known for its depth, balance and civil discourse, the program features a roundtable of journalists from print, broadcast and online news organizations who provide analysis of the week’s major national news stories and their impact on the lives of Americans.

Topics for Friday, June 14: Trump’s Republican Party and Biden’s G7 Visit:

Former President Donald Trump visited Capitol Hill for the first time since the Jan. 6 attack, meeting with Republican lawmakers, seeking to shore up support for his political agenda, ahead of a possible return to the White House. Meanwhile, his House GOP allies took aim at the Justice Department, voting to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress. President Joe Biden is in Italy attending the annual G7 conference, days after his son Hunter Biden was convicted on three felony charges.

Joining guest moderator and Congressional Correspondent for PBS NEWS HOUR, Lisa Desjardins to discuss this and more:



Leigh Ann Caldwell, Anchor, Washington Post Live, Co-Author, "Early Brief”

Francesca Chambers, White House Correspondent, USA Today

Evan McMorris-Santoro, Reporter, NOTUS

Sabrina Siddiqui, White House Reporter, The Wall Street Journal

