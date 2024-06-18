Give Now
CROSSING SOUTH: Salt Pools and Glamping (New!)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 18, 2024 at 10:16 AM PDT
Host Jorge Meraz and Christian Hudon have fun exploring his funky little bed and breakfast place with themed rooms.
Centurion5 Productions
Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Saturday, June 22 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, June 24 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Journey to San Felipe and marvel at the otherworldly landscape of El Salar, formed where the ocean meets the land just north of the city. Next we delve into a salt mine tour with our trusty guide Cristian Hudon.

Host Jorge Meraz (right) takes a float with Cristian Hudon in the salt pools north of San Felipe, Mexico.
Centurion5 Productions
Jorge jumps into a salt pool for a unique floating experience similar to the dead sea. Later, visit Cristian’s distinctive hotel/glamping spot, boasting creative construction and warm hospitality.

CG glamping on Facebook / Instagram

CROSSING SOUTH: Salt Pools and Glamping

Season 13 Overview: With 8 new episodes coming to KPBS TV and the PBS App starting May 23, join CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz as he ventures to even more must-see Baja spots. This season, embark on a mesmerizing journey through “La Rumorosa” en route to Mexicali and San Felipe. In Mexicali, Jorge takes a deep dive into the “La Chinesca,” an underground Chinatown in Mexicali, a city known for its Chinese-Mexican fusion cuisine. Then, explore San Felipe with visits to a salt pool, an otherworldly glamping adventure, and experience the soulful vibes of the city’s Blues & Arts festival, along with its world-famous seafood scene. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

Seasons 1 - 10 are available to stream with the PBS App!

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 13 Preview

Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
