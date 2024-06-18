HOPE IN THE WATER (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Wednesdays, June 19 - July 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

HOPE IN THE WATER, the three-part series from 4-time James Beard Award and Emmy Award winner Chef Andrew Zimmern travels the globe to discover the creative solutions and breakthrough blue food technologies that could not only feed us but help save our threatened seas and fresh waterways.

HOPE IN THE WATER: Extended Preview

The series highlights the stories of amazing innovators, aquafarmers, and fishers who are working toward a sustainable future for the planet. Celebrated environmental enthusiasts Shailene Woodley, Martha Stewart, Baratunde Thurston, and José Andrés reveal hidden underworlds jeopardized by climate change, irresponsible fishing and exploitation, and habitat destruction. They are each authentically tied to a particular story, seeking smart solutions to a planet in peril.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “The Fish in the Sea” premieres Wednesday, June 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - As our seas and sea life face existential threats on an unprecedented scale, new approaches to fishing on the open ocean aim to turn peril into plenty. In the debut episode, journalist Baratunde Thurston (AMERICA OUTDOORS) travels to Puerto Rico to see a sustainable diamondback squid fishery born from the wreckage of 2017’s Hurricane Maria.

HOPE IN THE WATER: Baratunde Thurston Goes Squid Fishing

José Andrés, a renowned chef and humanitarian, recounts the aftermath of the hurricane, which devastated Puerto Rico in 2017. He founded and volunteers with World Central Kitchen and prepared more than four million meals to feed hungry survivors. World Central Kitchen also provided grants to fishers to repair boats, buy new engines, and rebuild their fishery. Marine conservationist Raimundo Espinoza assisted that effort and is now helping these fishers pivot to a new and sustainable species: 60-lb., diamondback squid.

HOPE IN THE WATER: Puerto Rico’s Resilience in the Wake of Hurricane Maria

The episode also features Hiʻilei Kawelo, an Indigenous fisherwoman and founder and executive director of Paepae o He ‘eia in Oahu, Hawaii), who has made it her life’s work to restore an ancient fishpond filled with wild fish. And on the Scottish Isle of Arran, two villagers, Howard Wood and Don McNeish, beat the odds to establish the country’s only no-take zone – an area closed to fishing and now filled with abundance.

Sam Johnson / PBS Hi'ilei Kawelo fishing at a historic fishpond. (He’eia Fishpond, Kāneʻohe Bay, O’ahu, Hawai’i).

Episode 2: “Farming in the Sea” premieres Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Farmed fish has a PR problem rooted in a legacy of pollution and environmental disaster. But innovative technologies and a reconsideration of ancient practices may hold the secrets to sustainably feeding our growing population. In the second episode, multi-talented entrepreneur, tastemaker, author, and conservationist Martha Stewart learns the ropes at a scallop farm off the coast of Maine.

HOPE IN THE WATER: Martha Stewart Harvests Scallops

Stewart has a deep connection to the Gulf of Maine – the fastest warming body of water on the planet. She sails into Penobscot Bay where Andrew Peters, a young fisherman, abandoned his plans of lobstering for a more sustainable alternative: scallop farming. As Stewart cooks the scallops, she notes that Maine's famous lobsters are now migrating further north in search of colder water. Aquafarms like this are the future.

Eric Wolfinger/Intuitive Content / PBS Martha Stewart goes scallop farming with Andrew Peters. (Penobscot Bay, Maine)

In Alaska, Dune Lankard, a native Eyak fisherman and the founder of Native Conservancy, plants state-of-the-art kelp farms in Prince William Sound – an antidote to years of environmental destruction. Viewers are also introduced to Dr. Loc Tran, a scientist in Vietnam, and Paul Damhoff, a former livestock farmer in Blomkest, Minnesota, who are all trying to make the world’s most popular seafood – shrimp - into a responsible bumper crop.

HOPE IN THE WATER: Understanding Vietnam’s Shrimp Industry

Episode 3: “Changing the Menu” premieres Wednesday, July 3 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - With demand for seafood on the rise, what we eat can put tremendous pressure on fisheries and negatively affect the ocean. But creative approaches to diversifying our seafood diets are rewriting menus worldwide.

Sam Johnson/Intuitive Content / PBS Doug Bush and Shailene Woodley at the Cultured Abalone Farm in Goleta, Calif.

In the finale episode, actor and activist Shailene Woodley, goes underwater with urchin divers who collect “zombie” urchins then delivers them to a farm, The Cultured Abalone, where their buttery roe is grown and harvested – turning an ecological imbalance into a saleable commodity and helping to save the kelp at the same time.

HOPE IN THE WATER: Shailene Woodley Visits an Abalone Farm

In Philadelphia, marine biologist Dr. Talia Young and founder/executive director of Fishadelphia, connects Atlantic fishers with inner-city high school students through a subscription fish program that features less popular fish.

Sam Johnson/Intuitive Content / PBS Andreana Butler and Talia Young, Founder & Executive Director of Fishadelphia (Philadelphia, PA)

Thor Sigfusson, founder and chairman of the 100% Fish Project in Reykjavík, Iceland, fosters innovation to get the most out of a single cod, including a popular cod collagen soda.

Sam Johnson/Intuitive Content / PBS Economist, Thor Sigfusson and Skipper, Óskar Matthíasson looking at red fish. (Reykajavik, Iceland)

HOPE IN THE WATER is part of a larger multiyear impact campaign led by the non-profit, Fed by Blue. The mission of Fed by Blue is to provide and inspire visionaries, thought leaders, ocean lovers, activists, early-adopters, foodies, and consumers with the knowledge and materials to help protect and participate in a responsible blue food system.

Sam Johnson / PBS Behind the scenes shot of Baratunde Thurston, Rodolfo Abrams, Raimundo Espinoza with diamondback squid. (Naguabo, Puerto Rico)

HOPE IN THE WATER is part of a multiyear, multiplatform initiative from PBS that explores every aspect of how climate change impacts communities, countries and the entire planet. The comprehensive focus represents PBS’s biggest-ever commitment to the topic, providing a deeper understanding of the issues surrounding climate change and exploring its intersections with conservation, biodiversity and the ecosystem. PBS will create a rich destination of storytelling that details the challenges of a changing climate while highlighting examples of hope and positive impact. Learn more about PBS’s commitment to Climate, Nature & Our Planet.

Sam Johnson/Intuitive Content / PBS Dune Lankard and Grafton Schikora harvest bull kelp. (Prince Williams Sound), Cordova, Alaska.

Credits: Award-winning filmmaker Brian Peter Falk (Robert Redford's “The Conspirator,” “Against the Sun,” “What's Eating America”) serves as director. The docuseries is produced by Intuitive Content with Andrew Zimmern and Patrick Weiland as executive producers. David E. Kelley serves as executive advisor with Michele Wallin as series producer. Blue-foods experts and advocates Jennifer Bushman and Jill Kauffman Johnson serve as advisors and impact producers. Katherine Bryar serves as an advisor. Bill Gardner serves as executive-in-charge for PBS.