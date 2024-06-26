Sunday, June 30, 2024 at Noon on KPBS TV

Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut, resetting the classic story to the modern day that moves the focus to issues that could not be more relevant today: gendered violence, abusive labor structures, and the desire to break through societal boundaries.

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Carmen Preview

Young mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina leads a quartet of stars in the complex and volatile title role, alongside tenor Piotr Beczała as Carmen’s troubled lover Don José, soprano Angel Blueas the loyal Micaëla, and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen as the swaggering Escamillo. Daniele Rustioni conducts Bizet’s score.

Ken Howard / Met Opera / Thirteen Sydney Mancasola as Fraquita, Aigul Akhmetshina as Carmen, and Briana Hunter as Mercédès in Bizet's "Carmen."

The Cast:

Benjamin Taylor – Moralès

Angel Blue – Micaëla

Piotr Beczała – Don José

Wei Wu – Zuniga

Aigul Akhmetshina – Carmen

Sydney Mancasola – Frasquita

Briana Hunter – Mercédès

Kyle Ketelsen – Escamillo

Michael Adams – Le Dancaïre

Frederick Ballentine – Le Remendado

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Aigul Akhmetshina Performs "Habanera" from Carmen at the Met

Creative:

Gary Halvorson – Director for Television

Daniele Rustioni – Conductor

Carrie Cracknell – Production

Michael Levine – Set Designer

Tom Scutt – Costume Designer

Guy Hoare – Lighting Designer

Rocafilm/Roland Horvath – Projection Designer

Ann Yee – Choreographer

Tim Martyn – Music Producer

Matt Dobkin and Merrin Lazyan – Creative Content Producers

Matthew Polenzani – Host

Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halévy – Libretto

Prosper Mérimée – Novella upon which opera is based

Ken Howard / Met Opera / Thirteen Kyle Ketelsen as Escamillo in Bizet's "Carmen."

Later this summer: GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "La Forza del Destino" starring soprano Lise Davidsen as Leonora premieres Sunday, July 7 at 2 p.m. on PBS. These operas are part of season 18 of GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET premiering now through October.

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET is produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with PBS and The WNET Group, bringing the best of the Metropolitan Opera into the homes of opera fans across the country. For the Met: Mia Bongiovanni is supervising producer and Louisa Briccetti and Victoria Warivonchik are Producers. Peter Gelb is Executive Producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES: Bill O’Donnell is Series Producer; David Horn is Executive Producer.