Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Piñata Party

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 27, 2024 at 4:15 PM PDT
Chef Pati Jinich
Courtesy of Michael Ventura
Chef Pati Jinich

Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream Season 3 - 12 now with KPBS Passport!

What better way to end the season than with a big party? On “My Piñata Party,” Pati throws a neighborhood bash and cooks up the easiest and best Mexican-themed dishes that would be a huge hit at any party. And what better accessory to a Mexican fiesta than a giant piñata? Pati also gets the chance to visit a piñata maker in the central market of Morelia.

Pati Jinich - How to Make Pozole Rojo

Watch On Your Schedule: Seasons 3 -12 are available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Pati's Mexican Table Season 3 Trailer

Pati Jinich is on Facebook + Instagram

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News