PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Piñata Party

Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream Season 3 - 12 now with KPBS Passport!

What better way to end the season than with a big party? On “My Piñata Party,” Pati throws a neighborhood bash and cooks up the easiest and best Mexican-themed dishes that would be a huge hit at any party. And what better accessory to a Mexican fiesta than a giant piñata? Pati also gets the chance to visit a piñata maker in the central market of Morelia.



Pati Jinich - How to Make Pozole Rojo

Watch On Your Schedule: Seasons 3 -12 are available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Pati's Mexican Table Season 3 Trailer

Pati Jinich is on Facebook + Instagram