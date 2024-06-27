PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Piñata Party
Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream Season 3 - 12 now with KPBS Passport!
What better way to end the season than with a big party? On “My Piñata Party,” Pati throws a neighborhood bash and cooks up the easiest and best Mexican-themed dishes that would be a huge hit at any party. And what better accessory to a Mexican fiesta than a giant piñata? Pati also gets the chance to visit a piñata maker in the central market of Morelia.
- Recipe 1: Watermelon, Tomatillo and Mozzarella Skewers with Mint-Agave Syrup
- Recipe 2: Red Pozole with Traditional Garnishes
- Recipe 3: Mixed Melon, Lime and Coconut Agua Fresca
- Recipe 4: Tres Leches and Strawberry Mexican Gelatin Dessert
Pati Jinich - How to Make Pozole Rojo
Pati's Mexican Table Season 3 Trailer