AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE: Commuted

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 1, 2024 at 12:32 PM PDT
Gleneisha, holding a babyt opens up about her childhood without her mother, Danielle Metz, who was incarcerated with three life sentences when she was a young child.
Jake Springfield
Gleneisha, holding a baby, opens up about her childhood without her mother, Danielle Metz, who was incarcerated with three life sentences when she was a young child.

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App / YouTube

In 1993, Danielle Metz, a 26-year-old mother of two young children, was labeled a drug kingpin by the U.S. Government as a part of her husband’s drug ring. Sentenced to a triple life plus 20 years for nonviolent drug offenses, she was sent to Dublin Federal Correctional Institute in California, more than two thousand miles from her family in New Orleans.

AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE: Commuted | Trailer

In 2016, after having served 23 years in prison, Metz's sentence was commuted by the Obama Administration's Clemency Initiative to address historically unfair sentencing practices during the “War on Drugs” campaign.

AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE: Commuted | Free Her

Now back home, she is stepping into a different reality - starting life again while helping other women avoid a similar fate. "Commuted" traces Metz's journey in confronting the wounds of incarceration that linger long after parole, and to finding purpose, love and unification with her two grown children.

AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE: Commuted | A Daughter Without Her Mother

Credits: Directed by Nailah Jefferson and produced by Darcy McKinnon

Jennifer Robinson
