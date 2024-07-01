Shakira: Live from Paris

Saturday, July 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Shakira, the highest-selling Colombian recording artist of all time with more than 70 million albums sold worldwide, was captured on film in June 2011 performing at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy. Live from Paris is a concert special from the multiple Grammy, Latin Grammy, and American Music Award winner's successful Sale El Sol (The Sun Comes Out) tour, launched to promote her eighth and ninth albums ("She Wolf" and Sale El Sol). The tour set includes her biggest hits from "Whenever, Wherever" to "Inevitable" to "Hips Don't Lie." She also pays tribute to Frances Cabrel by singing "Je L'aime à Mourir." From beginning to end, it is Shakira at her best.

