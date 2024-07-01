Give Now
Shakira: Live from Paris

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 1, 2024 at 4:30 PM PDT
Xavi Menos
/
PBS
Multi-Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning artist Shakira.

Saturday, July 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Shakira, the highest-selling Colombian recording artist of all time with more than 70 million albums sold worldwide, was captured on film in June 2011 performing at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy. Live from Paris is a concert special from the multiple Grammy, Latin Grammy, and American Music Award winner's successful Sale El Sol (The Sun Comes Out) tour, launched to promote her eighth and ninth albums ("She Wolf" and Sale El Sol). The tour set includes her biggest hits from "Whenever, Wherever" to "Inevitable" to "Hips Don't Lie." She also pays tribute to Frances Cabrel by singing "Je L'aime à Mourir." From beginning to end, it is Shakira at her best.

Shakira Live From Paris - Trailer

Watch On Your Schedule: This concert is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Shakira (Making of Live From Paris

