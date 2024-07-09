KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: North County Community, Snow Day, Old Town's Favorite Horse

Premieres Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Sunday, July 14 at 4 p.m on KPBS TV and Monday, July 15 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. Watch the episode before the broadcast premiere with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, we remember Old Town’s favorite horse; hear the history of Escondido’s Jesmond Dene neighborhood; explore an abandoned mine in Julian; and see what a San Diego “snow day” looks like as photographed by viewers.

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 95 Preview

KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!

Ken Kramer Escondido’s Jesmond Dene neighborhood

