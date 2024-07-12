Give Now
Ice Mermaid: Cold Resolve

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 12, 2024 at 2:20 PM PDT
Follow the inspiring journey of Melissa Kegler, an accomplished marathon swimmer. She believes her body gives her an advantage in ice swimming — a daring sport that takes place in near freezing water and without a wetsuit.

Premieres Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Follow the inspiring journey of accomplished marathon swimmer Melissa Kegler, whose technical obesity leads her to push the boundaries of her sport. Believing her extra weight gives her an advantage in ice swimming, she attempts the seemingly impossible: becoming the first American swimmer to complete a sanctioned 2.5K ice swim without a wetsuit.

ICE MERMAID: COLD RESOLVE: Melissa Kegler on braving icy waters and body positivity

Produced by Seattle-based filmmaker Dan McComb. Presented by Cascade PBS

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
