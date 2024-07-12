Premieres Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Follow the inspiring journey of accomplished marathon swimmer Melissa Kegler, whose technical obesity leads her to push the boundaries of her sport. Believing her extra weight gives her an advantage in ice swimming, she attempts the seemingly impossible: becoming the first American swimmer to complete a sanctioned 2.5K ice swim without a wetsuit.

ICE MERMAID: COLD RESOLVE: Melissa Kegler on braving icy waters and body positivity

Watch On Your Schedule: Stream the film now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn more and activate your benefit now.

Produced by Seattle-based filmmaker Dan McComb. Presented by Cascade PBS