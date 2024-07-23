Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

FRONTLINE: Germany's Enemy Within

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 23, 2024 at 3:47 PM PDT
Inside the rise of far-right extremism in Germany.
FRONTLINE (PBS)
/
GBH
Inside the rise of far-right extremism in Germany.

Premieres Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

FRONTLINE goes inside the rise of far-right extremism in Germany. Tracing the increasing threat to democracy from the far right, its connections to extremist ideas and plots, with accounts from intelligence officials, politicians and the far right itself.

Episodes of FRONTLINE are available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

FRONTLINE on Facebook / Instagram

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News