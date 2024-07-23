Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

A gifted acoustic guitarist and banjo player who has also made a name for herself as a songwriter and vocalist, Molly Tuttle rose from playing in her father’s bluegrass band to becoming one of the leading lights of modern folk, bluegrass, and Americana before she reached her mid-twenties.

SNEAK PEEK: Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway Live in Nashville

In 2022, she released "Crooked Tree," which earned her Best Album of the Year from the International Folk Music Awards, a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album and a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. On Feb. 14, 2023, she performed a dynamic concert with her acclaimed band, Golden Highway, in an intimate setting in downtown Nashville. The concert was captured in "Molly Tuttle And Golden Highway: Live In Nashville."

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree (Live at the Station Inn)

An in-demand collaborator with virtuosic flatpicking, clawhammer and cross-picking guitar skills, Tuttle’s 2019 debut album "When You’re Ready" received critical acclaim, with NPR Music praising its “handsomely crafted melodies that gently insinuate themselves into the memory,” and the Wall Street Journal calling the record an “invigorating, mature and attention-grabbing first album.”

Tuttle’s accolades include Folk Alliance International’s honor for Song of the Year for “You Didn’t Call My Name” from her 2017 Rise EP. She was named Female Vocalist of the Year (2022) by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and won consecutive trophies for Guitar Player of the Year (2017-18), the first woman in the history of the IBMA to win that award.

