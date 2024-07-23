PBS News: Coverage of President Biden's Address
Wednesday, July 24 at 5 p.m. on KPBS TV and KPBS FM / stream at PBS.org/newshour and on NEWS HOUR’s YouTube channel
PBS News will provide live coverage of President Biden’s Oval Office address to the nation. The live coverage will be co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett.
