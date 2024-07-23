Give Now
PBS News: Coverage of President Biden's Address

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 23, 2024 at 12:48 PM PDT
PBS NEWSHOUR hosts Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, Nov. 17, 2022, in Arlington Va.
Mike Morgan
/
MMP
PBS NEWSHOUR hosts Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, Nov. 17, 2022, in Arlington Va.

Wednesday, July 24 at 5 p.m. on KPBS TV and KPBS FM / stream at PBS.org/newshour and on NEWS HOUR’s YouTube channel

PBS News will provide live coverage of President Biden’s Oval Office address to the nation. The live coverage will be co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett.

Related Coverage:
A look at Kamala Harris’ legal career and political record
A look ahead at election laws as the Democratic Party picks a new nominee
Historian explores how polarization and division leads to political violence

Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on why Democrats quickly lined up behind Kamala Harris

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
