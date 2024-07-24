Give Now
LUISA SPAGNOLI: QUEEN OF CHOCOLATE

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
July 24, 2024
Walter Presents
LUISA SPAGNOLI: THE QUEEN OF CHOCOLATE tells the true story of the groundbreaking Italian businesswoman, famous for creating a women's fashion store and fine chocolate.

Premieres Sundays, Aug. 4, 2024 at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., August 11 and 18 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream the 4-part series now with KPBS Passport!

What do the 1920s, world-famous Perugina chocolate, angora rabbits and high-end tailoring have in common? One woman: Luisa Spagnoli. Teeming with entrepreneurial spirit and endowed with extraordinary modernity and creativity, she made her mark in an environment unfriendly to powerful, visionary women.

From Walter Presents, in Italian with English subtitles.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Sunday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Luisa falls in love with a musician as Italy's men are drafted for the war.

Episode 2: Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - After the success of her sweet shop, Luisa seeks to fulfil other ambitions.

Episode 3: Sunday, Aug. 11 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Unable to stop Luisa, Cravero launches an assault to put the Spagnolis out of business.

Episode 4: Sunday, Aug. 18 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Having lived a successful life, Luisa's story comes to an inevitable end.

This series is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

