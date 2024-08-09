Premieres Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Over seven decades, actor and activist George Takei boldly journeyed from a WWII internment camp, to the helm of STAR TREK's USS Enterprise, to the daily news feeds of five million Facebook fans. “To Be Takei” follows George and his husband Brad on this star's playful and profound trek for life, liberty, and love.

Best known for playing Sulu on the original STAR TREK TV series and six movies that followed, George Takei is unlikely social media royalty. Unofficially dubbed the King of Facebook, he counts over 5 million fans in his online empire — including Trekkies, Howard Stern listeners, and the LGBTQ+ community — who devour his quirky mix of kitten jokes, STAR TREK references, heartfelt messages, and sci-fi/fantasy memes.

APT / APT George Takei at Midtown Comics (undated photo)

An outspoken advocate for civil rights, Takei has used his unmistakable baritone in several satiric PSAs, including one in response to Tennessee’s infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill that encourages viewers to say, "It’s OK to be Takei."

APT / APT George Takei and husband Brad speak about Social Security (undated photo)

Takei was always searching for the perfect role - only to find it within himself. “To Be Takei” follows Takei and his husband Brad, capturing their day-to-day as they prepare for Takei’s dream project, "Allegiance," a musical based on his harrowing childhood experiences inside a Japanese American internment camp during World War II.

APT / APT George Takei and husband Brad in prayer. (undated photo)

Intertwined with this narrative is a look into Takei's life history, from his rise to fame as helmsman Hikaru Sulu on the iconic television series, STAR TREK, to his advocacy for marriage equality and civil rights across the United States.

APT / APT George Takei at the NYC Pride Parade (undated photo)

What emerges is a portrait of an outspoken activist who utilizes wit, whimsy, grace and humor to bring attention to the sorrows of his past and the joys of love and creativity in his present. Featuring interviews with STAR TREK co-stars William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Nichelle Nichols, and Walter Koenig, as well as journalist Dan Savage and radio host Howard Stern, “To Be Takei” shows Takei as he's never been seen before.

APT / APT George Takei at Comic-Con (undated photo)

APT / APT George Takei in the '70s.

