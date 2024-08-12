Thursday, Aug, 15, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

It turns out, some people in Alaska actually CAN see Russia from their houses (though not from the mainland). On this episode, Alaska's governor, Mike Dunleavy, on the Frontier State's geopolitical importance amidst a global race to claim a melting arctic.

GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer: Alaska: America’s Gateway to a Melting Arctic

Alaska is not just a state, it's a geopolitical outpost | Ian Bremmer Explains | GZERO World

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television