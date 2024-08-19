Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Idaho Botanical Garden - Hour 3

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM PDT
Nicholas D. Lowry appraises an 1870 S.T. Suit bourbon ad & an 1869 whiskey jug.
Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Nicholas D. Lowry appraises an 1870 S.T. Suit bourbon ad & an 1869 whiskey jug.

Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: 1870 S.T. Suit Bourbon Ad & 1869 Whiskey Jug

On this episode, you won't be-leaf the top treasure at the Idaho Botanical Garden treasure among a 1980 Topps basketball cards box, Marvel "The Amazing Spider-Man" comics, and an Alexej von Jawlensky Meditation oil. Can you guess the $50,000 to $100,000 find?

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: 1964 – 1965 Marvel The Amazing Spider-Man Comics

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: 1968 Evel Knievel Insurance Policy
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: 1980 Topps Basketball Cards Box

Jeff Shrader (left) appraises a Civil War USCT Officer’s Group, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 3” premieres Monday, April 17 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.
Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Jeff Shrader (left) appraises a Civil War USCT Officer's Group, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 3" premieres Monday, April 17 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

