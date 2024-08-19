ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Idaho Botanical Garden - Hour 3
Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
On this episode, you won't be-leaf the top treasure at the Idaho Botanical Garden treasure among a 1980 Topps basketball cards box, Marvel "The Amazing Spider-Man" comics, and an Alexej von Jawlensky Meditation oil. Can you guess the $50,000 to $100,000 find?
Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.
Join The Community + Share Stories:
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is now on TikTok! Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram #antiquesroadshow