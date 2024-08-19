Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. KPBS 2 / Stream episodes now with the PBS app

BEYOND THE CANVAS features the best arts and culture reporting from PBS NEWSHOUR's CANVAS arts series. Each episode is built around a specific theme using artist profiles and first person narrative segments to explore the idea.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Art All Around Us" premieres Friday, Aug. 23 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS app - This episode celebrates artists who prove that art does not just exist on a stage, screen, or page. Art truly is in every part of our lives. We look at pathfinders from women big wave surfers to Latino baseball pioneers.

BEYOND THE CANVAS | Season 3 | Episode 1

Episode 2: "Art: Innovated" Stream now with the PBS app - Celebrate the spirit of innovation, featuring artists and creators who are pushing the boundaries of their own art forms, including comedian Ziwe, recent Grammy-winner Arooj Aftab and Broadway sensation Andre de Shields.

BEYOND THE CANVAS | Season 3 | Episode 2

Episode 3: "Art, To Change The World" Stream now with the PBS app - In this episode, BEYOND THE CANVAS examines art’s power as a social force. It can uncover hidden history, advocate for good, and change the world. We hear from Academy award-winning actor Riz Ahmed and portrait photographer Jess T. Dugan.

BEYOND THE CANVAS | Season 3 | Episode 3

Episode 4 "Art, Black Women Lead" Stream now with the PBS app - BEYOND THE CANVAS celebrates the enormous artistic contributions of Black women.

BEYOND THE CANVAS | Season 3 | Episode 4

Episode 5: "Art, The Power of Words" Stream now with the PBS app - Examine the work of writers, poets, and lyricists who’ve translated their own experiences into powerful writing. Writing that broadens our views, and makes us care, including conversations with Brandi Carlile, Louise Erdrich, and Rissi Palmer.