NATURE: Cougar Crossing Q&A

Learn more about celebrity cougar P-22 from experts. This Q&A session took place on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.

Los Angeles is well known for its celebrities, but only one sparked the construction of the world’s biggest wildlife crossing! When the cougar P-22 made his home in the midst of Hollywood, he captured hearts and gained national fame, sparking a campaign to support crossings and corridors everywhere.

We're LIVE in LA, speaking with Beth Pratt, California Regional Executive Director for the National Wildlife Federation, National Geographic photographer Steve Winter, and National Park Service biologist Jeff Sikich. They have all worked behind the scenes to bring P-22 and The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing to the front lines of conservation and advocacy groups nationwide.

NATURE LIVE: Cougar Crossing Q&A

