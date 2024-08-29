Give Now
NATURE: Cougar Crossing Q&A

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 29, 2024 at 11:38 AM PDT
Wayne Linton from Pixabay
Stream now on YouTube or below!

Learn more about celebrity cougar P-22 from experts. This Q&A session took place on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.

Los Angeles is well known for its celebrities, but only one sparked the construction of the world’s biggest wildlife crossing! When the cougar P-22 made his home in the midst of Hollywood, he captured hearts and gained national fame, sparking a campaign to support crossings and corridors everywhere.

We're LIVE in LA, speaking with Beth Pratt, California Regional Executive Director for the National Wildlife Federation, National Geographic photographer Steve Winter, and National Park Service biologist Jeff Sikich. They have all worked behind the scenes to bring P-22 and The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing to the front lines of conservation and advocacy groups nationwide.

NATURE LIVE: Cougar Crossing Q&A

To learn more about this incredible story, watch “Cougar Crossing” from WILD HOPE on our YouTube channel.

One Cougar’s Legacy in the Heart of Hollywood | WILD HOPE

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
