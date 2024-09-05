Give Now
Chimpanzee Chat with Dr. Jane Goodall

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 5, 2024 at 8:58 AM PDT
Dr. Jane Goodall receives spontaneous embrace from Wounda (a chimpanzee) before release.
Courtesy of Tigress Productions
Dr. Jane Goodall receives spontaneous embrace from Wounda (a chimpanzee) before release.

Stream now below or on YouTube

Join NATURE Executive Producer, Fred Kaufman in discussion with Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of The Jane Goodall Institute and a UN Messenger of Peace, as they discuss Dr. Goodall's work, the current state of chimpanzee research and conservation efforts, and how you can help chimpanzees thrive as they face threats to their habitats.

We talked to her about how she got her start in wildlife conservation, how she went about naming chimps and much more. You can watch the full Q&A.

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE on Chimpanzees | PBS NATURE

NATURE is on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

NATURE is an award-winning signature PBS series created by The WNET Group and is made possible by all of you.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
