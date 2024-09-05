Chimpanzee Chat with Dr. Jane Goodall
Join NATURE Executive Producer, Fred Kaufman in discussion with Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of The Jane Goodall Institute and a UN Messenger of Peace, as they discuss Dr. Goodall's work, the current state of chimpanzee research and conservation efforts, and how you can help chimpanzees thrive as they face threats to their habitats.
We talked to her about how she got her start in wildlife conservation, how she went about naming chimps and much more. You can watch the full Q&A.
