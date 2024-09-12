Fridays at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + PBS App

Jeffrey Goldberg is the new moderator of WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC. Known for its depth, balance and civil discourse, the program features a roundtable of journalists from print, broadcast and online news organizations who provide analysis of the week’s major national news stories and their impact on the lives of Americans.

Topics for Friday, September 13:

With just 54 days to go until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to build on the momentum from her strong debate performance against former President Donald Trump. The candidates entered Tuesday’s debate tied in polls, and the question remains to be whether their showdown has managed to sway critical swing state voters.

Joining editor in chief of The Atlantic and moderator Jeffrey Goldberg to discuss this and more:



Ashley Parker, Senior National Political Correspondent, The Washington Post

Eugene Daniels, White House Correspondent, Politico and Co-Author, “Playbook”

Jerusalem Demsas, Staff Writer, The Atlantic

Asma Khalid, White House Correspondent, NPR and Political Contributor, ABC News

