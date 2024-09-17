Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

In this new concert special, three-time Grammy Award winner Darius Rucker performs songs from his latest album, “Carolyn’s Boy,” along with Hootie & the Blowfish classics and his solo country hits, including a special performance of Diamond-certified “Wagon Wheel” with Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor. Other songs include “Alright,” “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It,” “It Won’t Be Like This for Long,” “Have a Good Time,” “Come Back Song,” “This,” “Never Been Over,” “Homegrown Honey,” “Sara,” “If I Told You,” “Fires Don’t Start Themselves,” “Beers and Sunshine,” and “Let Her Cry.”

Darius Rucker: Live from Nashville Preview

Darius Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the Grammy Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, including their Double Diamond-certified (21x Platinum) debut “Cracked Rear View,” which remains among the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time.

Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart plus 10 No. 1 singles on Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum, or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012, and in 2014, he won his third career Grammy Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his Diamond-certified (11x Platinum) version of “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time. His brand-new album “Carolyn’s Boy” is now available everywhere, and his first book, a memoir titled “Learn to Live,” is set for release via Dey Street Books on May 28.

Dokk Savage / PBS Ketch Secor and Darius Rucker, "Darius Rucker: Live From Nashville"

As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, S.C., and has raised over $3.6 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. In addition, Rucker has advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rucker is also an avid sports fan, with his Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics apparel line available at Fanatics.com, and he is part of the Music City Baseball investment group working to bring an MLB team to Tennessee in addition to serving as a partner at the MGC Sports & Entertainment agency.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Darius Rucker: Live from Nashville" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

