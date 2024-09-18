Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

"DEADLOCK: An Election Story," a dynamic new one-hour special aims to facilitate civil dialogue in an era dominated by polarizing debates. Moderated by Aaron Tang, professor at UC Davis School of Law, the series will feature a diverse panel of influential figures from legal, political, and cultural spheres delving into complex, ethical dilemmas based on real-life scenarios. Over the hour, Tang will skillfully navigate panelists through a thought-provoking hypothetical situation designed to challenge their beliefs and prompt deep conversation. The objective is to elicit the panel's heartfelt reactions without providing them any advance knowledge of the topic or opportunity for preparation.

"DEADLOCK: An Election Story" will be introduced by Sonia Sotomayor, associate justice, Supreme Court of the United States, and Amy Coney Barrett, associate justice, Supreme Court of the United States, setting the tone and topic of the

program.

DEADLOCK: an election story: Preview

The panel will feature:



Cristina Tarantola Photography / GBH, Andrew Lack, and Room 608 Russell Moore, Dr. Rachel Bitecofer, Mick Mulvaney, and Scott Pelley on the set of "DEADLOCK: an election story."

These individuals bring a wealth of expertise and diverse perspectives to the conversation, ensuring a comprehensive exploration of the ethical dilemmas presented.

"The current climate of American discourse finds us deeply entrenched and overconfident in our own beliefs,” said moderator Aaron Tang, Professor of Law at UC Davis. “'DEADLOCK' aims to illuminate how, for many of the difficult challenges facing our nation, the honest answers are nuanced and complex. Our goal is to spark openmindedness and help people find the middle ground instead of retreating to our usual corners.”

Cristina Tarantola Photography / GBH, Andrew Lack, and Room 608 Moderator Aaron Tang with panelists on the set of "DEADLOCK: an election story."

"DEADLOCK" will explore fundamental topics about community and responsibility, triggering legal, moral and ethical responses. As the hypothetical scenarios follow intricate twists and turns, panelists and viewers alike will find themselves asking the soul-searching question, "What would I do?"

“As viewers grow weary of 'winner/loser' debates, 'DEADLOCK' offers a refreshing alternative," said Executive Producer Andrew Lack, Executive Chairman and Founder of the Pulitzer Prize-winning non-profit Mississippi Today. “We hope it will humanize the conversation on important topics, explore areas of common ground and facilitate a deeper understanding of diverse perspectives.”

Cristina Tarantola Photography / GBH, Andrew Lack, and Room 608 Katie Harbath, Astead Herndon, and Adrian Fontes on the set of "DEADLOCK: an election story."

"DEADLOCK: An Election Story" will be filmed before a live audience on Monday, Sept. 9 at the New-York Historical Society in New York City. To facilitate honest and unfiltered opinions, panelists will learn of the program’s featured topic shortly before each live taping.

Cristina Tarantola Photography / GBH, Andrew Lack, and Room 608 Moderator Aaron Tang with panelists on the set of "DEADLOCK: an election story."

Watch On Your Schedule: Stream DEADLOCK on PBS.org, YouTube and the PBS app.

Credits: "DEADLOCK" is a groundbreaking public affairs series that confronts leaders with hypothetical ethical scenarios. Hosted by Aaron Tang of UC Davis School of Law, the show aims to foster constructive dialogue and critical thinking amidst today’s societal challenges. A co-production of GBH, Andrew Lack, and Room 608. Produced by Jonathan Halperin and Mark Mannucci. Executive Producers John Bredar, Laurie Donnelly, Andrew Lack, and Nina Weinstein. Moderated by Aaron Tang. Scenarios by Joan Greco.

Funding for DEADLOCK is provided by Rick Burnes and PBS Viewers.

