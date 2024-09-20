Give Now
Crossroads: A Conversation with America

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 20, 2024 at 3:06 PM PDT
Judy Woodruff
Courtesy of PBS NEWSHOUR
Judy Woodruff

Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

The one-hour primetime special, produced in partnership with Milwaukee PBS, will be hosted by PBS NEWS HOUR senior correspondent Judy Woodruff in a town hall style setting, as part of her ongoing series, AMERICA AT A CROSSROADS.

Woodruff will moderate a panel with Katherine Cramer, a leading political scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, longtime political commentator Charlie Sykes, and Theodore Johnson, a Washington Post opinion contributor. The audience will be comprised of Wisconsin residents from around the Milwaukee area and across the political spectrum.

Filmed in the critical battleground state of Wisconsin on Monday, September 16, the town hall will explore some of the issues at the heart of our divisions, the values that bind us together, regardless of party or politics, and ideas for restoring a measure of civility to the public square. For the last two years, Woodruff and the Crossroads team have traveled the country talking to political scientists, pollsters, historians, elected officials, and voters about America’s political divisions and how we might bridge them.

Preview: Crossroads: A Conversation with America

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
