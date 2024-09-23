SISTER BONIFACE MYSTERIES: Season 3

Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 23, 2024 at 1:51 PM PDT
Jude Tindall
Encore Tuesdays, Sept. 24 - Nov. 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 (Not in the PBS app)

A light-hearted murder mystery series starring a Vespa driving, crime solving Catholic nun: Sister Boniface. It's the 1960s and police forensics are rudimentary. Luckily the residents of Great Slaughter have a secret weapon. Sister Boniface. If there's evidence to be found, Boniface will find it, with a little help from dashing DI Sam Gillespie and buttoned-up Bermudan DS Felix Livingstone.

EPISODE GUIDE: 

Episode 1: Never Too Deadly to Die”  Encore Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Sister Boniface and team try to discover who planted the deadly scorpion during the filming of a crime drama which leaves one of the cast dead.

Episode 2: “House of Misfit Dolls”  Encore Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The team try and uncover the death behind the stabbing of the owner of Salem's Dolls.

Episode 3: “Professor Y” Encore Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - A fan convention for a classic sci-fi series sees the writer being taken hostage by one of the creations.

Episode 4: “A Fragrant Scandal” Encore Tuesday Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The owner of a perfume company ends up dead, impaled on a poker.

Episode 5:How to Murder A Tune” Encore Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The Nuns are excited to be involved in a religious tv show but a murder disrupts proceedings.

Episode 6:It's Just Not Cricket” Encore Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - A village cricket match provides an unlikely backdrop for embezzlement and murder.

Episode 7: “A Beautiful World” Encore Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - When a murder takes place at a make-up demo party Sister Boniface strives to solve it.

Episode 8: “Toast to the Newly Dead” Encore Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - A village resident makes an unexpected and unwelcome cameo at a wedding rehearsal.

Season 3 is available on DVD at ShopPBS

