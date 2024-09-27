Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Investigating the lives and views of JD Vance and Tim Walz as they run for vice president. In an historic election, those who know the candidates best reveal the influences and ideas they’d bring to the White House.

FRONTLINE "The VP Choice: Vance vs. Walz" - Preview

FRONTLINE explores and illuminates the critical issues of our times - from business and health to social issues, politics and war. Join the Conversation: FRONTLINE is on Facebook / Instagram / X

Credits: A FRONTLINE production. Director: Gabrielle Schonder. Producers: Anya Bourg + Laura Kuhn