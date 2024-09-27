Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

FRONTLINE: The VP Choice: Vance vs. Walz

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 27, 2024 at 4:04 PM PDT
Investigating the lives and views of JD Vance and Tim Walz as they run for vice president.
Left to right: REUTERS/Umit Bektas; REUTERS/Marco Bello
/
PBS FRONTLINE
Investigating the lives and views of JD Vance and Tim Walz as they run for vice president.

Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Investigating the lives and views of JD Vance and Tim Walz as they run for vice president. In an historic election, those who know the candidates best reveal the influences and ideas they’d bring to the White House.

FRONTLINE "The VP Choice: Vance vs. Walz" - Preview

FRONTLINE explores and illuminates the critical issues of our times - from business and health to social issues, politics and war. Join the Conversation: FRONTLINE is on Facebook / Instagram / X

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Credits: A FRONTLINE production. Director: Gabrielle Schonder. Producers: Anya Bourg + Laura Kuhn

Tags

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News