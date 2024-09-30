GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The Future of Warfare
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App
Technology in Ukraine is transforming the battlefield in real time. Will it shift U.S. national security tactics? And could it influence Chinese president Xi Jinping’s thinking in Taiwan? Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis weighs in. Then, an unprecedented UN survey of issues that matter most to women around the world.
For more on technology and the transformation of war, check out Admiral Stavridis’ book "2054: A Novel." His newest book, "The Restless Wave", a historical novel about the rise of new technology in the Pacific during WWII, is out October 8.
Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television