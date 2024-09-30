Give Now
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The Future of Warfare

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 30, 2024 at 10:14 AM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Technology in Ukraine is transforming the battlefield in real time. Will it shift U.S. national security tactics? And could it influence Chinese president Xi Jinping’s thinking in Taiwan? Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis weighs in. Then, an unprecedented UN survey of issues that matter most to women around the world.

For more on technology and the transformation of war, check out Admiral Stavridis’ book "2054: A Novel." His newest book, "The Restless Wave", a historical novel about the rise of new technology in the Pacific during WWII, is out October 8.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The Future of Warfare

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
