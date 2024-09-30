Give Now
SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Returning to Babylon

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 30, 2024 at 3:22 PM PDT
Bekas Hasan, of Duhok Directorate of Antiquities and Heritage, Kurdistan Regional Government, stands in front of an animated relief.
© Lion Television
/
PBS
Bekas Hasan, of Duhok Directorate of Antiquities and Heritage, Kurdistan Regional Government, stands in front of an animated relief.

Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

Discover the remarkable story of one of the world's greatest lost cities: Nineveh. Why did this great city disappear? And could it also be the site of the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the last lost wonder of the ancient world?

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | Returning to Babylon

By mixing emotional and inspiring human stories, with remarkable archaeological breakthroughs and cutting-edge forensics, SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Returning to Babylon" shows how new discoveries are helping Iraqis reclaim their remarkable history, and uncovering the most complete picture of ancient Nineveh ever - capital of one of the greatest civilizations and the world's first genuine superpower, the Assyrians.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Rediscovering Assyrian Artifacts in War-Torn Iraq

Watch On Your Schedule: "Returning to Babylon" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: New Assyrian Artifact Discovered in Ancient Iraqi Palace

SECRETS OF THE DEAD is an award-winning history and science PBS documentary series created by The WNET Group and is made possible by all of you.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
