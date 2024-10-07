Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS app

The Arctic Ocean is the fastest-changing environment on Earth, yet there is still very little public awareness of what Arctic sea ice is and its critical role in regulating global climate. The documentary, “Beneath the Polar Sun,” takes viewers to a remote and rarely seen part of the world where they will see for themselves how the color of the planet is changing due to global warming.

Beneath the Polar Sun

Filmed entirely in the Last Ice Area, an uninhabited region north of Greenland and northernmost Canada, the place where Earth’s largest sea ice floes had been predicted to endure through the 21st century, "Beneath the Polar Sun" documents the expedition of a small team of scientists and explorers who become trapped by the sea ice they have come to study, 500 nautical miles from the North Pole.

Enduring Ice LLC / NETA "Beneath the Polar Sun" documents the expedition of a small team of scientists and explorers who become trapped by the sea ice they have come to study, 500 nautical miles from the North Pole.

“I made my first journeys to the Arctic four decades ago. Sea ice was everywhere, and there was no sign that it would ever disappear. Today, all of that has changed,” said filmmaker Stephen Smith. “It boggles my mind that there’s an area on this planet covered by sea ice all year round. It’s an area that’s larger than the U.S. And still, most of us have no idea how vitally important that ice is.”

"Beneath the Polar Sun" is on Facebook / Instagram

Enduring Ice LLC / NETA "Beneath the Polar Sun" documents the expedition of a small team of scientists and explorers who become trapped by the sea ice they have come to study, 500 nautical miles from the North Pole.

Watch On Your Schedule: This film is available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Enduring Ice LLC / NETA Melt pools. "Beneath the Polar Sun" documents the expedition of a small team of scientists and explorers who become trapped by the sea ice they have come to study, 500 nautical miles from the North Pole.

© 2024 Beneath the Polar Sun. All Rights Reserved