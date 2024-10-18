Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Paquime & Pecans

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 18, 2024 at 3:35 PM PDT
In PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE, chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich embarks upon an exciting and entertaining journey, where each dish serves as a point of departure into Mexico’s rich history and culture.
Darren Durlach
/
APT
In PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE, chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich embarks upon an exciting and entertaining journey, where each dish serves as a point of departure into Mexico’s rich history and culture.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

In Casas Grandes, Pati rides in style with local art curator Mayte Lujan in her 1960s Cadillac. Mayte owns a bed and breakfast, Las Guacamayas, where she invites Pati into the kitchen to make chile con queso in impossibly soft flour tortillas. Later, Pati learns about another tasty export from Chihuahua, pecans, at Gustavo Vazquez's farm, where his family has been growing them for generations.

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Paquimé & Pecans

About The Series: In PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE, chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich embarks upon an exciting and entertaining journey, where each dish serves as a point of departure into Mexico’s rich history and culture. Throughout the series, Pati shares her delicious recipes, personal experiences, family life, and ongoing conversations with cooks in both Mexico and the U.S. In season 13, Pati invites viewers to take a deep dive into the northern state of Chihuahua. While there, she explores a variety of local attractions and delicacies while soaking in the region’s traditional flavors. Back at home, Pati shows viewers how to bring all these ingredients together and incorporate them into their own recipes.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
In Casas Grandes, Pati rides in style with local art curator Mayte Lujan in her 1960s Cadillac.
Pati Jinich
/
APT
In Casas Grandes, Pati rides in style with local art curator Mayte Lujan in her 1960s Cadillac.

This episode is available to stream with the PBS app.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by American Public Television

mural
Darren Durlach
/
APT
mural
PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE "Paquime and Pecans"
Jonathan Mount
/
APT
PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE "Paquime and Pecans"

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News