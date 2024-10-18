PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Paquime & Pecans

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

In Casas Grandes, Pati rides in style with local art curator Mayte Lujan in her 1960s Cadillac. Mayte owns a bed and breakfast, Las Guacamayas, where she invites Pati into the kitchen to make chile con queso in impossibly soft flour tortillas. Later, Pati learns about another tasty export from Chihuahua, pecans, at Gustavo Vazquez's farm, where his family has been growing them for generations.

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Paquimé & Pecans

About The Series: In PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE, chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich embarks upon an exciting and entertaining journey, where each dish serves as a point of departure into Mexico’s rich history and culture. Throughout the series, Pati shares her delicious recipes, personal experiences, family life, and ongoing conversations with cooks in both Mexico and the U.S. In season 13, Pati invites viewers to take a deep dive into the northern state of Chihuahua. While there, she explores a variety of local attractions and delicacies while soaking in the region’s traditional flavors. Back at home, Pati shows viewers how to bring all these ingredients together and incorporate them into their own recipes.

Pati Jinich / APT In Casas Grandes, Pati rides in style with local art curator Mayte Lujan in her 1960s Cadillac.

Darren Durlach / APT mural