GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Is Your Vote Safe?

With Election Day here, the U.S. government's chief election security official, CISA director Jen Easterly, says the nation's voting system has never been more secure. But do voters believe her, or has perception trumped reality?

Your vote is secure, so why are you still worried? | Ian Bremmer Explains

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

