GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Is Your Vote Safe?
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app
With Election Day here, the U.S. government's chief election security official, CISA director Jen Easterly, says the nation's voting system has never been more secure. But do voters believe her, or has perception trumped reality?
Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television