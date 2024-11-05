Marcus King: Live In Nashville

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream and extended version with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

In this concert recorded at Analog at the Hutton Hotel in Nashville, Marcus King and his eight-piece band play his greatest hits. Known for songs like “Wildflowers & Wine,” “The Well” and “Hard Working Man,” King makes arenas shake with his unparalleled performance prowess and dynamic live shows.

King’s newest album, “Mood Swings,” produced by Rick Rubin, will be released April 5 via American/Republic Records. King is also embarking on a world tour this spring. His solo debut album, “El Dorado,” released in 2020, earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Americana Album and was praised by NPR, American Songwriter, Rolling Stone, AP and more.

Marcus King - Soul It Screams (Visualizer)

Between packing venues on his own, he performed alongside Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet and Nathaniel Rateliff and graced the bills of Stagecoach and more with one seismic show after the next.

©MichaelWeintrob Marcus King performs live at the Hutton Hotel in Nashville, Tenn.

In 2022, he set out to make a rock and roll album and didn’t hold back. Writing from the gut, shooting from the hip and playing straight from the heart, he released “Young Blood,” full of his patented “country-fried, psychedelic, honky-tonkin’ rock and roll” style.

