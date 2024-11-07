INDEPENDENT LENS: Make Peace Or Die: Honor The Fallen

Premieres Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV

In a powerful tribute to sacrifice and healing, the gripping and personal documentary "Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen" will mark Veterans Day with a poignant exploration of duty, loss, and remembrance, on PBS’s INDEPENDENT LENS.

INDEPENDENT LENS: Trailer | Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen

Directed by Manny Marquez, the documentary follows the emotional journey of his brother, Marine Anthony Marquez, who, was deployed to Sangin, Afghanistan, in 2011. His unit, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, suffered the tragic loss of 17 Marines. Haunted by their deaths, Anthony returned home with a mission to honor his fallen comrades. Over the span of three years, he carved and hand-delivered battlefield crosses to the Gold Star families of each Marine.

M. Scott Brauer/Knights of Columbus / PBS / ITVS Adań (right) and Yolanda Gonzales are the parents of Sergeant Adań Gonzales, Jr., (seen in photo) a member of the 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, killed in action during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan on Aug. 7, 2011. Next to them is a curio cabinet filled with mementos of their son's service and a battlefield cross sculpture carved by chainsaw artist Anthony Marquez, a Marine veteran from Gonzales' unit. Marquez carved 17 such sculptures, all inscribed with the roman numeral XVII, for the 17 members of their unit killed in action. They are seen here in their home in Marysville, Washington, on Sat., April 13, 2024.

The film captures Anthony's continued dedication as he embarks on a 10- year anniversary road trip with his brother Manny. Their journey revisits the families, offering a means to memorialize their loved ones and share their stories with the world. The film not only illuminates the profound impact on the families that have lost a loved one overseas, but also showcases Anthony’s personal progress toward healing as he reconnects with fellow Marines and reflects on their shared experiences.

Jesse Larvick for XVII Films Archive / PBS / ITVS Teresa Greniger, the mother of LCpl. Robert Greniger, visiting his grave.

Filmmaker Quotes:

“‘Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen’ is a compelling testament to the enduring bonds of brotherhood and the ongoing quest for peace amidst the scars of war. This Veterans Day, audiences will witness a deeply moving story of honor, resilience, and the search for closure,” said Lois Vossen, executive producer.

Director Manny Marquez states: “It was so important for us as the filmmakers to make a film that could appeal to all Americans. After 20 years of war in Afghanistan and Iraq, our nation is divided in ways I couldn’t have imagined. My goal was to show that there are service members and Gold Star families out there that are still hurting from the loss of their loved one. We as a nation need to learn to walk with our neighbor again. This film is not antiwar, nor pro-war. This film is pro-empathy and pro-healing.”

Stephen Readmond / PBS / ITVS Marines of the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines hiking at Camp Pendleton with one of Anthony’s battlefield cross carvings.

Watch On Your Schedule: “Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen” debuts on PBS’s INDEPENDENT LENS on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2024, at 10 p.m. The film will be available to stream on the PBS app.

Nate McCord (USMC) / PBS / ITVS U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Anthony Marquez, a dog handler with 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, Regimental Combat Team 8, hands an Afghan girl a piece of candy during a vehicle checkpoint in Sangin, Afghanistan, June 17, 2011. The Marines conduct frequent patrols through the area to show a presence and interact with the community to find ways to help the local populace. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nathan McCord / Released)

Credits: Director: Manny Marquez. Producers: Ben Leiser, Anthony Marquez, Manny Marquez, David Naglieri and Steve Farr. Executive Producers: Lois Vossen, Rob Kaczmark, Ben Leiser, arry Poltermann