Filmmaker Mark Pedri had never heard his grandfather Silvio’s story despite spending nearly every day together for 10 years. It wasn’t until after Silvio’s death that Mark found an archive of old photos, letters, and documents detailing Silvio’s journey as a Prisoner of War (POW) in World War II. The discovery inspired Mark to bike over 500 miles across Europe, following the original Prisoner of War transportation routes, in an effort to tell his grandfather’s story and better understand the man who helped raise him.

Directed by Mark Pedri | Produced by Carrie McCarthy. Biography, Documentary, 2021. 92 mins. This film contains difficult subject matter and imagery including depictions of war. Viewer discretion advised.

