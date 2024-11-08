Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Dear Sirs

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 8, 2024 at 9:33 AM PST
"Dear Sirs" film still.
Courtesy of Burning Torch Productions
"Dear Sirs" film still.

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at 11 a.m. on KPBS 2 (not in the PBS app)

Filmmaker Mark Pedri had never heard his grandfather Silvio’s story despite spending nearly every day together for 10 years. It wasn’t until after Silvio’s death that Mark found an archive of old photos, letters, and documents detailing Silvio’s journey as a Prisoner of War (POW) in World War II. The discovery inspired Mark to bike over 500 miles across Europe, following the original Prisoner of War transportation routes, in an effort to tell his grandfather’s story and better understand the man who helped raise him.

Directed by Mark Pedri | Produced by Carrie McCarthy. Biography, Documentary, 2021. 92 mins. This film contains difficult subject matter and imagery including depictions of war. Viewer discretion advised.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
"Dear Sirs" A Wyoming WWII Film Trailer
"Dear Sirs" Filmmakers

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News