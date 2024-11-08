Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Julian: a Jiu Jitsu Story" profiles a double amputee Marine, struggling to come to terms with the loss of his legs from an IED in Afghanistan, discovers the healing power of jiu-jitsu. He fights to not only regain his physical strength but also overcome the mental trauma and reclaim his sense of identity and purpose.

TRAILER JULIAN: a Jiu Jitsu Story

Starting on November 10, KPBS will present “Military Stories Week.” An extension of the annual GI Film Festival San Diego (GIFFSD), Military Stories Week will include a concert special plus local stories and documentaries that were featured over the years at GIFFSD. With nine different titles, there’s plenty of ways to honor our nation's veterans through film.

GIFFSD returns May 7-9, 2025 with an all-new lineup of films. Submissions are welcome though November 11. For information, visit GIFilmFestivalSD.org.