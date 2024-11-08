Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

"To What Remains" is the story of Project Recover, a small team of accomplished scientists, oceanographers, archaeologists, historians, researchers, and military veterans, who have dedicated their lives to scouring the depths of the ocean and the farthest corners of the earth, to search for, recover, and repatriate the remains of the more than 80,000 Americans missing in action since WWII.

GI Film Festival San Diego: Trailer: To What Remains

Starting on November 10, KPBS will present “Military Stories Week.” An extension of the annual GI Film Festival San Diego (GIFFSD), Military Stories Week will include a concert special plus local stories and documentaries that were featured over the years at GIFFSD. With nine different titles, there’s plenty of ways to honor our nation's veterans through film.

GIFFSD returns May 7-9, 2025 with an all-new lineup of films. Submissions are welcome though November 11. For information, visit GIFilmFestivalSD.org.