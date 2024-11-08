Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

To What Remains

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 8, 2024 at 2:17 PM PST
A diver underwater with the American flag in "To&nbsp;What Remains."
Imperative Entertainment, ABRAMORAMA, directed by Christopher Woods
A diver underwater with the American flag in "To What Remains."

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

"To What Remains" is the story of Project Recover, a small team of accomplished scientists, oceanographers, archaeologists, historians, researchers, and military veterans, who have dedicated their lives to scouring the depths of the ocean and the farthest corners of the earth, to search for, recover, and repatriate the remains of the more than 80,000 Americans missing in action since WWII.

GI Film Festival San Diego: Trailer: To What Remains

Starting on November 10, KPBS will present “Military Stories Week.” An extension of the annual GI Film Festival San Diego (GIFFSD), Military Stories Week will include a concert special plus local stories and documentaries that were featured over the years at GIFFSD. With nine different titles, there’s plenty of ways to honor our nation's veterans through film.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch these stories on KPBS TV or stream them with the PBS app.

GIFFSD returns May 7-9, 2025 with an all-new lineup of films. Submissions are welcome though November 11. For information, visit GIFilmFestivalSD.org.

"To What Remains"
Director Chris Woods
"To What Remains"

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News