BUILDING STUFF on NOVA

Engineering is all around us, and we humans have been doing it forever. But how does it actually work? Find out by watching some of the most creative folks in the game build stuff that helps extend our range, amplify our abilities, and alter our environment for the better. Experience the ups and downs with engineers as they design, build, and test their way through challenges, inspiring the inner “maker” in all of us.

NOVA / PBS Dr. Nehemiah Mabry, also known as Dr. Nee, host of NOVA: BUILDING STUFF

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Boost It!" premieres Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Around the world, engineers are finding ingenious ways to amplify our abilities and senses – allowing us to access and shape the world way beyond our natural abilities. From helping a blind man see without the use of his eyes to building a sling so powerful it can shoot rockets into space, see why engineering just might be the closest thing to a superpower we humans have.

NOVA: Building Stuff: Boost It! Preview

Episode 2: "Reach It!" premieres Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - From the time our species first evolved, we’ve been on the move. Not content to stay in one place, we’ve schemed and invented and built our way from one place to the next. From affordable deep sea subs to flying taxis to next-gen space habitats, see how today’s engineers are designing and building creative new ways for us to get all around — and even off — our planet.

NOVA: Building Stuff: Reach It! Preview

Episode 3: "Change It" premieres Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - For as long as humans have been around, we’ve been altering the spaces around us to better suit our needs. From accessing ancient wisdom to build a better water filter to designing a robot that uses acoustics to monitor coral reef health, see how today’s engineers are applying their craft to reshape the natural world and create new human-made environments to enhance our lives in amazing ways.

© Milmotion/Pond5 / PBS Spacex Falcon 9 Launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base

