GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Trump's America

By Jennifer Robinson
Published November 12, 2024 at 3:25 PM PST
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Donald Trump will reassume the presidency (the first to do so since Grover Cleveland) with fewer guardrails than in 2016. What will he do, how will the media cover him, and how can the Democrats get in his way? Guests on this episode include The Wall Street Journal's Molly Ball and Vanderbilt's Nicole Hemmer.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

