Premieres Monday, Nov. 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Country music legend Patsy Cline was a trailblazer in her genre, paving the way for artists who followed in her footsteps. This fall, GREAT PERFORMANCES presents "Patsy Cline: Walkin’ After Midnight," a star-studded concert filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium, Patsy’s home stage in Nashville, to celebrate her life, legacy and music.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Patsy Cline: Walkin' After Midnight Preview

The concert features artists from numerous genres like country, pop, rock, gospel, bluegrass and more including Wynonna, Ashley McBryde, Grace Potter, Beverly D'Angelo, Crystal Gayle, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Mickey Guyton, Kristin Chenoweth, Rita Wilson, Natalie Grant, Kellie Pickler, Pam Tilliis, Tigerlily Gold, Reyna Roberts, Tami Neilson, Tiera Kennedy, Mandy Barnett, Annie Bosko, The Isaacs and Home Free.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Wynonna Judd Covers "Crazy"

The program also features archival interviews and commentary from fellow artists and those who knew Patsy including her husband, Charlie Dick, and friends like Loretta Lynn, Dottie West, Roy Clark and Owen Bradley.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Mickey Guyton Covers "Walkin' After Midnight"

Song List:

“Walkin’ After Midnight” – Mickey Guyton

“Three Cigarettes In An Ashtray” – Tami Neilson

“Always” – Crystal Gayle

“Big City Small Town Girl” – Rita Wilson

“I’ve Loved and Lost Again” – Reyna Roberts

“Too Many Secrets” – Beverly D’Angelo

“Strange” – Grace Potter

“So Wrong” – Pam Tillis

“How Can I Face Tomorrow” – Tigirlily Gold

“Sweet Dreams” – Wynonna

“Leavin’ On Your Mind” – Ashley McBryde

“I Fall To Pieces” – Kristin Chenoweth

“Back In Baby’s Arms” – Tiera Kennedy

“Seven Lonely Days” – Home Free

“You’re Stronger Than Me” – Annie Bosko

“The Woman I Am” – Kellie Pickler

“You Belong To Me” – The Isaacs

“Just a Closer Walk With Thee” – Natalie Grant

“Why Can’t He Be You” – Mandy Barnett

“She’s Got You” – Rita Wilson

“Imagine That” – Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

“Crazy” – Wynonna

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Kristin Chenoweth Covers "I Fall To Pieces"

Watch On Your Schedule: GREAT PERFORMANCES is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Hayley Gtjersen / TH Entertainment, LLC / PBS Wynonna Judd performing in GREAT PERFORMANCES "Patsy Cline: Walkin’ After Midnight."

Credits: A production of TH Entertainment, LLC, and WORKS Entertainment. Barbara Hall, Lauren Quinn and Cactus Moser are executive producers. Julie D. Fudge and Charles A. Dick, Jr. are co-executive producers. Gregory Hall, Luke Pierce and Ben Haley are producers. Laura Quinn directs. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.