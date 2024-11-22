AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: A Showstopping Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

On this episode, host Bridget Lancaster makes a showstopping Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle. Techniquely host Lan Lam shares tips for shaping doughs, and host Julia Collin Davison makes a celebratory Champagne Cocktail.

Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle A showstopping Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle recipe Download attachment To view PDF files, download Acrobat Reader

Carl Tremblay / Chantal Lambeth Champagne Cocktail

About Season 25: Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, return for another season of AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN, the most-watched cooking show on public television. Season 25 deconstructs more delicious recipes and reveals tips and techniques for foolproof cooking at home. They also teach viewers how to improve their frying skills and new ways to approach cooking the basics.

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN is on Instagram / Facebook

