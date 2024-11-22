Give Now
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: A Showstopping Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 22, 2024 at 12:43 PM PST
Elizabeth Fuller
/
APT / ATK
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

On this episode, host Bridget Lancaster makes a showstopping Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle. Techniquely host Lan Lam shares tips for shaping doughs, and host Julia Collin Davison makes a celebratory Champagne Cocktail.

Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle
Champagne Cocktail
Carl Tremblay
/
Chantal Lambeth
About Season 25: Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, return for another season of AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN, the most-watched cooking show on public television. Season 25 deconstructs more delicious recipes and reveals tips and techniques for foolproof cooking at home. They also teach viewers how to improve their frying skills and new ways to approach cooking the basics.

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
