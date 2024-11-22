Give Now
Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 22, 2024 at 1:58 PM PST
How can we live and thrive with fire, in a hotter, often drier world? Elemental is a feature documentary following indigenous fire practitioners, research scientists, and fire survivors as they help redefine our relationship with fire. Visit - www.ElementalFilm.com

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV (not in the PBS app)

“Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire” takes viewers on a journey with top experts and survivors to better understand how homes and communities ignite in fast moving wildfires and what steps we can take to prevent these disasters.

Learn about the harrowing escape from Paradise, California; research examining why some homes burn and others don't; and Native American practices that have long used fire to restore landscapes and increase safety. Elemental explores the complicated relationship humans have with fire and how we can prepare our homes and communities.

Labor Day 2020 Fires - A Clip From Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire

After watching "Elemental," people want to take action. They want to make sure their own home is prepared for fire, and ensure that their entire community is safe. And they want the support and expertise to make it happen. More about preparing your home>

Dr. Jack Cohen Wildland Urban Fire Primer for Elemental Viewers
A more effective approach to ending wildland urban fire disasters
Director's Statement: “I am deeply committed to changing the national conversation around wildfire.” -Trip Jennings

"Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire" is on Facebook / Instagram

