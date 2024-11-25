The Unforgettable Augustus Post
Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app
In the early 20th century, thrill-seeking adventurer Augustus Post helped steer America through a revolution in transportation. He bought the first motor car in New York City, became the 13th man to fly an airplane in the U.S., and once held the world distance record in an air balloon – ushering in a new world in which anyone could be an explorer.
"The Unforgettable Augustus Post" tells the story of Post’s life as a tale of imagination, spectacle and discovery, employing animation and radio broadcast re-enactments.
Distributed by American Public Television / A3 Productions