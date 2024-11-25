Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

In the early 20th century, thrill-seeking adventurer Augustus Post helped steer America through a revolution in transportation. He bought the first motor car in New York City, became the 13th man to fly an airplane in the U.S., and once held the world distance record in an air balloon – ushering in a new world in which anyone could be an explorer.

Your web browser is not supported Unforgettable Augustus Post Preview

"The Unforgettable Augustus Post" tells the story of Post’s life as a tale of imagination, spectacle and discovery, employing animation and radio broadcast re-enactments.

A3 Productions / APT Alan Hawley and Augustus Post flew a balloon named the America II in an international balloon race from St. Louis in 1910. Still captured from "The Unforgettable Augustus Post."

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Unforgettable August Post" is available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

A3 Productions / APT Augustus Post wrote books and articles, promoting novel ideas such as jet propulsion and interplanetary society. Still captured from "The Unforgettable Augustus Post."

A3 Productions / APT Illustration of Alan Hawley and Augustus Post lost in the wilds of Quebec during a balloon race that began in St. Louis. Still captured from "The Unforgettable Augustus Post."

Distributed by American Public Television / A3 Productions