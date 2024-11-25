Give Now
The Unforgettable Augustus Post

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 25, 2024 at 3:22 PM PST
Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

In the early 20th century, thrill-seeking adventurer Augustus Post helped steer America through a revolution in transportation. He bought the first motor car in New York City, became the 13th man to fly an airplane in the U.S., and once held the world distance record in an air balloon – ushering in a new world in which anyone could be an explorer.

Unforgettable Augustus Post Preview

"The Unforgettable Augustus Post" tells the story of Post’s life as a tale of imagination, spectacle and discovery, employing animation and radio broadcast re-enactments.

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Unforgettable August Post" is available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Distributed by American Public Television / A3 Productions

