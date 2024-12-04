Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

This compelling documentary shares the untold story of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s unique relationship and the artistic journey that culminated in the iconic album "Imagine," released in 1971. Directed by Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Michael Epstein, the film explores how the pair’s art, activism, politics and music led to the creative and personal collaboration that defined an era.

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky Preview

The film features a new interview with Yoko, as well as new interviews with those closest to the couple, including John Lennon’s son Julian; photographer David Bailey, who famously captured the couple in a 1971 photograph that graced the cover of Vogue; gallerist John Dunbar, who introduced the couple; Dan Richter, a neighbor of Yoko’s who became their personal assistant; pioneering studio designer Eddie Veale, who built Ascot Sound Studios at their home in Tittenhurst Park; and Klaus Voormann, Alan White and Jim Keltner, musicians who played on the "Imagine" album. These influential figures provide open and unprecedented insight alongside previously unseen footage, photographs, and audio recordings.

Spud Murphy © Yoko Ono / PBS John Lennon and George Harrison. (undated photo)

