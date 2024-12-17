NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER: Snarky Puppy: The Family We Make

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Snarky Puppy, the acclaimed Grammy Award-winning band, brings their genre breaking sound to a sold out show at the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall. When one of the main guest artists, Afro-Peruvian icon Susana Baca, falls ill the band quickly come up with a new plan to transform the concert into a loving tribute to her music and influence.

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER: Snarky Puppy: Preview

Joined on stage by stars from several Spanish-speaking countries: Silvana Estrada (Mexico), Gaby Moreno (Guatemala), Silvia Pérez Cruz (Spain), and Fuensanta (Mexico) - they perform a special “Family Dinner”-style concert playing their own songs along with Susana’s.

Snarky Puppy Performs "El Mayoral" with Gaby Moreno

The episode begins in Princeton, New Jersey, as the artists hold their first rehearsal with less than three days before they must perform in Washington D.C. Guided by bandleader Michael League, we see how the concert comes together before they bring the audience to their feet at this once in a lifetime musical event.

Silvana Estrada performs Susana Baca’s “Negra Presuntuosa” with Snarky Puppy

Along the way we hear about the band's early inspirations, their drive to collaborate, their love of Suzana’s music and their dedication to creating an expansive international musical community.

Mauricio Castro / PBS Fuensanta, Silvia Perez Cruz, Silvana Estrada, and Gaby Moreno. Snarky Puppy: The Family We Make

