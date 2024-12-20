INDEPENDENT LENS: Minted

Premieres Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 at 11 pm. on KPBS TV / PBS app

An insider’s look at the rise and fall of the NFT (non-fungible token) phenomenon and how technology has transformed the traditional art world, “Minted” will premiere on INDEPENDENT LENS.

Featuring Beeple, who became the third-highest selling living artist after his NFT sold for $69 million, along with other pioneering artists at the center of this phenomenon, “Minted” delves into the intricate and often perplexing world of the $40 billion NFT digital art market.

Trailer | Minted

From EmmyⓇ Award-nominated director, Nicholas Bruckman, “Minted” weaves together the multifaceted story of this groundbreaking and controversial phenomenon. Spanning the entire arc of the NFT craze, the documentary traces its early origins in the rise of digital art, through the explosive NFT boom in 2021 to its crash in 2022 and 2023. Critique is provided from both within and outside the art world around the social implications, viability, and ethics of NFTs, while questions emerge about the market’s sustainability, the impact of blockchain technology, and the commodification of art in the digital age.

NFT Film LLC / PBS Beeple in his studio looking at his art pieces.

Filmmaker Quote:

“I’m grateful to Lois and her incredible team for bringing the wild and misunderstood story of NFTs to INDEPENDENT LENS,” said Bruckman. “No matter what audiences may know about this world going on, I think they will be entertained and inspired by the journey in ‘Minted.’”

NFT Film LLC / PBS Beeple looking at his Everydays.

The film focuses on a group of artists who found unprecedented success in this new landscape, including Beeple, the creator of the record-breaking artwork, whose rise to fame has become symbolic of the NFT boom, while also featuring emerging artists from across the U.S., Cuba, and Africa, whose lives and careers have been impacted by the opportunities provided by NFTs.

NFT Film LLC / PBS A still from our animation of the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

“Minted” reflects on the future of art—its ever-evolving value, its role in society, and its relationship to the transformative potential of technology. As artists seek new forms of expression, the film offers insight into the essence of human creativity.

NFT Film LLC / PBS BTS of Latasha Alcindor's MV for "Joyride II"

Watch On Your Schedule: “Minted” will be available to stream on the PBS app.

Credits: Directed, written, and produced by Nicholas Bruckam, produced and executive produced by Rahilla Zafar, and written and produced by Shawn Hazelett. The film is a production of Bruckman’s award-winning film, TV, and branded content studio, People’s Television, Inc.