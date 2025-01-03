VELVET (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Jan. 5 - Feb. 23, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

In late 1950s Madrid, the golden age of haute couture, there is one place everyone would like to shop at least once in their lifetime: the Galerias Velvet.

VELVET Season 1 Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Butterfly Wings" - When Don Rafael presents his latest collection, his son returns from his studies abroad.

© ATresMedia Television 2014 / PBS VELVET - Season 1, Episode 1 – Butterfly Wings

Episode 2: "The Seamstress" - Ana and Alberto learn Don Rafael has died. Alberto must share his inheritance.

© ATresMedia Television 2014 / PBS VELVET - Season 1: Episode 2 "The Seamstress"

Episode 3: "Stay Away from Me" - Velvet is on the verge of bankruptcy. Don Gerardo offers to save Velvet, but at what cost?

© ATresMedia Television 2014 / PBS VELVET - Season 1. Episode 3 "Stay Away from Me"

Episode 4: "Nothing Is That Easy" - Alberto hopes the new collection will be a major success so he can pay off Don Gerardo.

© ATresMedia Television 2014 / PBS VELVET Season 1: Episode 4 "Nothing Is That Easy"

Episode 5: "The Designer" - Alberto pursues his affair with Ana and Pedro’s girlfriend falls for Alberto’s assistant.

ATresMedia Television 2014 / PBS VELVET - Season 1. Episode 5 "The Designer"

Episode 6: "In Between Two Women" - Ana and Cristina search for the perfect gift for Alberto’s birthday.

© ATresMedia Television 2014 / PBS VELVET - Season 1. Episode 6 "In Between Two Women"

Episode 7: "Paris" - When Alberto and Ana join Raúl on a trip to Paris, Cristina shows up unexpectedly.

© ATresMedia Television 2014 / PBS VELVET - Season 1. Episode 7 "Paris"

Episode 8: "The Day After" - Ana feels certain Cristina is Alberto’s true love. Dona Blanca discovers Max’s identity.

© ATresMedia Television 2014 / PBS VELVET - Season 1. Episode 8 "The Day After"

Episode 9: "Alberto’s Choice" - As the wedding approaches, Alberto must choose between Ana and Cristina.

© ATresMedia Television 2014 / PBS VELVET - Season 1. Episode 9 "Alberto’s Choice"

Episode 11: "The Remains of the Shipwreck" - Ana is ready to fight for Alberto at all costs, but she still may lose his love for good.

© ATresMedia Television 2014 / PBS VELVET - Season 1. Episode 11 "The Remains of the Shipwreck"

Episode 12: "The Visitor" - Don Emilio is seriously ill. Clara wants to start a career as a model.

© ATresMedia Television 2014 / PBS VELVET - Season 1. Episode 12 "The Visitor"

Episode 13: "Blue Velvet" - Grace of Monaco visits Velvet. Cristina learns things about Ana she never expected.

© ATresMedia Television 2014 / PBS VELVET - Season 1. Episode 13 "Blue Velvet"

Episode 14: "Compassionate Lies" - When Cristina sees Alberto and Ana together, her worst fears seem to be confirmed. Clara expects Mateo to take her to the wedding of the year.

© ATresMedia Television 2014 / PBS VELVET - Season 1. Episode 14 "Compassionate Lies"

Episode 15: "Night of the Queen" - Cristina’s wedding dress disappears. Tension flares between Max and Dona Blanca.

© ATresMedia Television 2014 / PBS VELVET - Season 1. Episode 15 "Night of the Queen"

Episode 16: "Countdown" - The big day has come. Alberto receives a mysterious letter.

© ATresMedia Television 2014 / PBS VELVET - Season 1. Episode 16 "Countdown"

Credits: From Walter Presents, in Spanish with English subtitles.