Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: New Orleans, Louisiana (New Season Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 9, 2025 at 2:29 PM PST
Samantha begins her New Orleans trip at City Park, enjoying chicory coffee and beignets from Cafe Du Monde.
American Public TV
Samantha begins her New Orleans trip at City Park, enjoying chicory coffee and beignets from Cafe Du Monde.

Premieres Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Samantha begins her New Orleans trip at City Park, enjoying chicory coffee and beignets from Cafe Du Monde.

Samantha Brown's Places to Love - Season 8 | Preview

She then visits the National WWII Museum, home to a vast collection of war artifacts. Next, she explores Hansen's Sno-Bliz for snow cones and learns about Cafe Reconcile’s workforce program.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Samantha Brown explores Hansen's Sno-Bliz for snow cones, New Orleans, Louisiana.
American Public Television
Samantha Brown explores Hansen's Sno-Bliz for snow cones, New Orleans, Louisiana.

In Covington, she meets artist Marianne Angeli Rodriguez and visits the historic Southern Hotel.

In Covington, Samantha Brown meets artist Marianne Angeli Rodriguez.
American Public TV
In Covington, Samantha Brown meets artist Marianne Angeli Rodriguez.

Biking down the Tammany Trace Rail Trail leads her to Abita Springs, where New Orleans’ famous beer is brewed.

Biking down the Tammany Trace Rail Trail leads Samantha Brown to Abita Springs, where New Orleans’ famous beer is brewed.
American Public TV
Biking down the Tammany Trace Rail Trail leads Samantha Brown to Abita Springs, where New Orleans’ famous beer is brewed.

Back in NOLA, she enjoys a Poor Boy sandwich at Parkway Bakery and Tavern before catching hot jazz at the Dew Drop Inn.

Back in NOLA, Samantha Brown enjoys a Poor Boy sandwich at Parkway Bakery and Tavern
American Public TV
Back in NOLA, Samantha Brown enjoys a Poor Boy sandwich at Parkway Bakery and Tavern.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app for a limited time.

Samantha Brown catches hot jazz at the Dew Drop Inn, New Orleans, Louisiana.
American Public TV
Samantha Brown catches hot jazz at the Dew Drop Inn, New Orleans, Louisiana.

PLACES TO LOVE takes viewers on a discovery of the emotional heart of travel by highlighting the people who are changing, challenging and strengthening a destination to deliver a decidedly refreshing and enriching travel experience. The series encourages viewers to experience the passion of people and the soul of a place in a way that only traveling can do.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Samantha Brown on Facebook / Instagram

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News